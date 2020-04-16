Michael Bublé’s wife denies any abuse after fans criticize singer’s behaviour in video

NOTE: This article may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

Michael Bublé‘s wife Luisana Lopilato is defending her husband after fans expressed concern over the singer’s behaviour in recent Instagram Live videos.

Earlier this week, the couple appeared together in a video on Lopilato’s Instagram Live, and the 44-year-old singer was criticized for elbowing her after she spoke over him.

She quickly apologized to him before Bublé pulled her closer into the frame by her arm and put his arm around her shoulder.

Michael Bublé is currently under fire due to a recent IG live in which he forcefully grabbed his wife Luisana Lopilato after she talked over him. Similar clips from the past have surfaced, and the actress has put out a statement denying the allegations. pic.twitter.com/MGtPJfx42o — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) April 12, 2020

Lopilato’s fans took to social media to criticize the Home singer’s behaviour.

Plz tell me what you think of this… to all of us is clearly a man being abusive with his wife, the way her grabbed her by the arm… that’s Michael Bublé… she keeps on denying it but there’s so many videos of him and treating her the same way 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/kcVmDSc4xz — 💧WASH YOUR HANDS💧 (@BTS_twt_JIKOOK) April 12, 2020

This is NOT normal. How would you feel if this was a woman you knew very well (a sister, a best friend, a parent) interacting with their SO. Would you find this ‘normal’ or would you be taken aback, shocked? There’s your litmus test. — Nineties Babe(e) 📀 (@NinetiesBabee) April 14, 2020

Thanks to Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato going live pretty often on insta, we have discovered he’s actually pretty toxic and kind of violent. Jesus Christ. — Daniela 🦖 (@Danielita89) April 12, 2020

Just because the wife/partner says she’s not a victim doesn’t mean she isn’t. There’s a lot of shame & stigma attached to the label “victim”. For a long time I was in denial because I didn’t want to be a victim. I didn’t want to be perceived as pathetic or weak. #MichaelBuble — Anna Fearon 🚺✊ (@anna_fearon) April 15, 2020

Michael Buble is SCARY! I just went down the rabbit hole that is their YouTube channel and I’m scared. 🥴 It’s like he totally forgot they were on camera. TW: abuse pic.twitter.com/elK1sjyjgx — cydney (@cydney) April 15, 2020

Turns out Michael Bublé is trash? Does he have Argentina against him now? pic.twitter.com/ZK7QuItUJK — Ross (@MiskyCharo) April 12, 2020

These Michael Buble videos are so unsettling — princess tee (@_xToni) April 16, 2020

At the end when he thinks the camera isn’t rolling Bublé says to his wife: “Oh, I’m going to kill you”. Very disturbing. You can see he’s a narc. #DomesticAbuse #michaelbuble https://t.co/5fRGkIIMVj — Anna Fearon 🚺✊ (@anna_fearon) April 15, 2020

Lopilato, who has been married to Bublé since 2011, released a statement on Instagram, saying: “It’s incredible how some human beings act! And during a time where we’re all navigating through a pandemic, living with moments of lockdown, anxiety, fear, loneliness, uncertainty of all kinds!

“We get together every day with my husband to stream live and bring a bit of joy, entertainment and hope, and we have to deal with hearing and seeing from ill-intentioned people who come out saying things about our family without knowing anything about us.

“After all the pain that we have experienced, I want you all to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would chose [sic] him again a thousand times over!” she wrote.

“It’s not fair! This person is causing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and under quarantine, to gain fame and followers,” her statement continued, adding: “They are sharing lies and that I will not allow because they are disrespecting my family, so I ask all of you who have trusted me for years to not allow this either!

“I leave the consequences up to God now, with no need to add more and doing what I think is right when someone messes with my family,” she wrote. “The world needs love, hope, morals, unity and solidarity now more than ever. NOT those types of people.”

A rep for Bublé told People: “There will be no further commenting on this ridiculous allegation. All anyone needs to do is see them together on Facebook Live every day. They are equal and loving partners and treat each other with the greatest respect. They are a beautiful couple.”

Lopilato also spoke about the criticism towards her husband’s behaviour during another Instagram Live video in which she told her fans that she’s not a victim of domestic abuse.

“Thank you for your concerns. It’s really important that we’re all mindful of the things that we brought up, which I don’t suffer from,” she said as her husband stood beside her. “But we should be vigilant to help women who are having a difficult time. I was very happy to see how my fans rallied. I’m proud to be Argentinian. Your messages show me once again all the love that you have for me and for us. With that, thank you but that’s not my case.”

Bublé and Lopilato share two sons together, Noah, 6, and Elias, 4, and a one-year-old daughter named Vida.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.