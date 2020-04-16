Michael Bublé’s wife denies any abuse after fans criticize singer’s behaviour in video

NOTE: This article may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.
Michael Bublé‘s wife Luisana Lopilato is defending her husband after fans expressed concern over the singer’s behaviour in recent Instagram Live videos.
Earlier this week, the couple appeared together in a video on Lopilato’s Instagram Live, and the 44-year-old singer was criticized for elbowing her after she spoke over him.
She quickly apologized to him before Bublé pulled her closer into the frame by her arm and put his arm around her shoulder.
Lopilato’s fans took to social media to criticize the Home singer’s behaviour.
Lopilato, who has been married to Bublé since 2011, released a statement on Instagram, saying: “It’s incredible how some human beings act! And during a time where we’re all navigating through a pandemic, living with moments of lockdown, anxiety, fear, loneliness, uncertainty of all kinds!
“We get together every day with my husband to stream live and bring a bit of joy, entertainment and hope, and we have to deal with hearing and seeing from ill-intentioned people who come out saying things about our family without knowing anything about us.
“It’s not fair! This person is causing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and under quarantine, to gain fame and followers,” her statement continued, adding: “They are sharing lies and that I will not allow because they are disrespecting my family, so I ask all of you who have trusted me for years to not allow this either!
“I leave the consequences up to God now, with no need to add more and doing what I think is right when someone messes with my family,” she wrote. “The world needs love, hope, morals, unity and solidarity now more than ever. NOT those types of people.”
A rep for Bublé told People: “There will be no further commenting on this ridiculous allegation. All anyone needs to do is see them together on Facebook Live every day. They are equal and loving partners and treat each other with the greatest respect. They are a beautiful couple.”
Lopilato also spoke about the criticism towards her husband’s behaviour during another Instagram Live video in which she told her fans that she’s not a victim of domestic abuse.
“Thank you for your concerns. It’s really important that we’re all mindful of the things that we brought up, which I don’t suffer from,” she said as her husband stood beside her. “But we should be vigilant to help women who are having a difficult time. I was very happy to see how my fans rallied. I’m proud to be Argentinian. Your messages show me once again all the love that you have for me and for us. With that, thank you but that’s not my case.”
Bublé and Lopilato share two sons together, Noah, 6, and Elias, 4, and a one-year-old daughter named Vida.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.
