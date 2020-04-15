Amy Schumer changes son’s name because it sounded like ‘genital’

Send this page to someone via email

Amy Schumer revealed on a recent episode of her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith, that she changed her son’s name.

The comedian and her husband Chris Fisher named their son Gene Attell Fisher in honour of their friend and fellow comedian David Attell.

Schumer and Fisher welcomed Gene last May but she said on Tuesday that her son’s name has officially been changed.

“Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name, is officially changed?” Schumer said on her podcast.

“It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘Genital.'”

Australian comedian Claudia O’Doherty, who was a guest on the podcast, said her mom had pointed that out to her.

“My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son Genital,'” she said. “And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.”

Co-host Keith Robinson asked Schumer how Attell took the news of the name change.

She said it sounded like he was still fine with it because now her baby has his first name for a middle name.

Schumer added that Gene’s middle name is also her father’s name now, adding, “So, two stones.”

She posted a photo of herself and her husband to Instagram, captioning it, “Oh, like you never named your kid Genital fissure!!!!!!!”

