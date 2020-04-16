Dr. Oz under fire for suggesting coronavirus deaths associated with reopening schools a ‘tradeoff’

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Mehmet Oz is under fire after suggesting that the United States should consider reopening schools because it would only “cost us two to three per cent in terms of total mortality” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While appearing on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, Oz said: “We need our mojo back. Let’s start with things that are really critical to the nation where we think we might be able to open without getting into a lot of trouble.

“I tell ya, schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in the Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us two to three per cent in terms of total mortality,” Oz continued.

“Any life is a life lost, but to get every child back into a school where they’re safely being educated, being fed and making the most out of their lives with a theoretical risk on the back side, that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider.”

DR OZ: "Schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality. Any, you know, any life is a life lost, but … that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider." 😳 pic.twitter.com/aifMeKTsIv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2020

The Lancet piece Oz was referencing was published on April 8 and noted that “188 countries have implemented countrywide school closures, but a modelling study … concluded that in the U.K., school closures alone will reduce COVID-19 deaths by only 2-4 per cent.”

Many people took to social media to criticize Oz for his comments.

What happened to “Do No Harm,” Dr. Oz. Seriously, he needs to lose his medical license. https://t.co/IycXfyJ4Cq — Dr. Kathie Allen #DemCast (@kathieallenmd) April 16, 2020

When did @DrOz become Dr. Frankenstein? FFS… — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 16, 2020

loving Dr. Oz's full transition to vampire https://t.co/Od3alSCX5Q — ishmael (@iD4RO) April 16, 2020

Dr. Oz wants to eat your children https://t.co/vjFl7E7l6i — Danny Peterson (@dannypinnyc) April 16, 2020

.@DrOz should have his medical license revoked for suggesting I sacrifice my kids for his agenda. https://t.co/zlq4kCcOHN — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 16, 2020

As a heart surgeon, Dr. Oz promoted hydroxychloroquine for the coronavirus despite fatal heart issues and no evidence it works. Now he thinks only 2-3% of children dying is no excuse not to go back to school. He’s a heart surgeon with no heart. Or soul. pic.twitter.com/uqNskAuua9 — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 16, 2020

Dr. OZ’s insane idea that “We should re-open schools because there’s only a 2-3% chance of kids dying” is perhaps the nadir of the right’s insane notion that we must get back to normal no matter the cost. — Touré (@Toure) April 16, 2020

Thousands more dead is no trade-off! DR OZ:

"Schools are a very appetizing opportunity. … opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality. … any life is a life lost, but … that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider."pic.twitter.com/3q19hyuerO — 😷Please Stay Home😷 (@Bill_Maxwell_) April 16, 2020

Appetizing opportunity? Sacrificing 6.6M – 9.9M Americans to get our mojo back is a very appetizing opportunity?👇@DrOz: "We need our mojo back…schools are a very appetizing opportunity…the opening of schools may only cost us 2 or 3% in terms of total mortality." 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/BBVLHrX9Pv — dσxxεd Ъuт หσт σuт 🌊🌊 (@twmentality1) April 16, 2020

Dr Oz: Schools are an appetizing opportunity to reopen If my math is right at 2%, 1,520,00 school children would sacrifice there lives to open the economypic.twitter.com/mGO1KFLWkL — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) April 16, 2020

On Thursday, Oz said that Boston University closing due to the coronavirus “really bothered” him.

“I learned that Boston University cancelled its fall semester. That really bothered me. How do you know right now in April — before you even tried to reopen — if you need to close down your school through the rest of this calendar year?” Oz told Fox & Friends.

He said that closing down the school “is not the right thing” for everyone.

“You’re hurting people that you’re responsible for. I am a doctor. I want you to be safer — I want you to err on the side of being overly cautious, but not at the expense of making decisions that don’t really serve us,” he said.

Oz has not commented on the criticism he’s received for his controversial comments as of this writing.

