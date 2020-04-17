2 more employees at Dartmouth long-term care home test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Two more employees at a long-term care home in Dartmouth have tested positive for COVID-19.

Admiral Long Term Care Centre reported the confirmed cases in a statement on its website Friday.

There are now at least 12 employees at the long-term care facility that have tested positive.

In the statement Friday, Admiral said one employee that had previously tested positive has now tested negative.

“We will continue to have our pandemic plan in place and to update it as necessary,” the statement reads.

Part of that pandemic plan includes the suspension of all non-essential visits and services, additional screening measures for staff and increased cleaning measures.

All staff are required to wear surgical masks and full PPE when caring for a resident that has tested positive.

“Our dedicated teams have continued to go above and beyond to maintain a high level of care for our residents,” the statement from Admiral continues. “We are proud to care for our residents and we will continue to do everything we can to keep them safe and comfortable.”

A man in his 80s at the long-term care home was Nova Scotia’s third death connected to the novel coronavirus.

There have been two other COVID-19 deaths in Nova Scotia, both in Cape Breton.

There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases at long-term care homes in Nova Scotia.

The province announced Thursday that there are seven licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 42 residents and 23 staff.

Chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang says the province will begin reporting the number of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia long-term care facilities on a daily basis.

