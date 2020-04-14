Resident at Dartmouth long-term care home dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Send this page to someone via email

A resident at a long-term care facility in Dartmouth appears to have been Nova Scotia’s third death connected to the novel coronavirus.

In a statement on its website Monday, Admiral Long Term Care Centre said the resident died peacefully in the home’s COVID-19 isolation unit.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the resident’s family and friends,” Admiral said. “You will be in our thoughts and prayers.

On Monday, the province announced that a man in his 80s from the Halifax Regional Municipality was the third person in Nova Scotia to die from COVID-19.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I want to express our deepest sympathies and condolences,” Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said at a press briefing Monday. “I want you know that we as a province are grieving with you.”

The province announced two deaths related to COVID-19 last week at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, a woman in her 70s and another in her 90s.

Admiral said an additional employee has tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the number of workers at the centre who have been infected to 10.

Nursing homes in Nova Scotia are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Halifax’s Northwood facility reported 16 residents have tested positive on Monday, double the number reported the previous day.

Northwood says 10 staff members have also tested positive for the virus, but notes it has 1,800 employees to ensure adequate care.

Residents at Ocean View Continuing Care Centre in Dartmouth and The Magnolia in Enfield, and Shannex’s Harbourstone Enhanced Care and Maplestone Enhanced Care have tested positive.

New directives were put in place at Nova Scotia long-term care homes last week. All staff and residents must now be screened at least once a day, or twice if they’re able. New admissions to a facility also require a health screening.

The province announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 474.

There are now nine patients in hospital, with four in an intensive care unit.

As of the time of publication, Nova Scotia has 15,580 negative test results.

