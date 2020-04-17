Coronavirus: Guelph launches economic recovery task force

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie says a newly created economic recovery task force will support local businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

He announced the task force during a special virtual meeting of city councillors on Thursday evening.

“While the health and safety of our community remain my primary concern, I also recognize the need to ensure businesses are supported and well-positioned to rebound from this crisis as quickly as possible,” Guthrie said.

The city said the task force is expected to work with Guelph’s business community with a goal to protect the local economy by working with governments and sharing insights across various sectors.

Data will also be collected to demonstrate how day-to-day operations have been impacted by COVID-19. The data will be used to help develop relief programs.

Guelph’s MP Lloyd Longfield and MPP Mike Schreiner will serve as core members, but the task force will also include representatives from various industries in the city.

Membership will also include representation from the Guelph Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Guelph Business Association, Innovation Guelph and the Business Centre Guelph Wellington.

City councillors Cathy Downer, Dominique O’Rourke and Mike Salisbury will act as councillor liaisons. The city said their focus will be on recovery efforts for small- and medium-sized businesses, and the tourism and culture sector.

“I’m grateful for Guelph’s local business leaders who have volunteered to share their unique perspectives and expertise as members of this task force,” Guthrie said. “I know our community will be made stronger and more resilient as a result of their efforts.”

The group will begin meeting next week and is expected to meet monthly for the next year.