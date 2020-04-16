Coronavirus: Trudeau promises rent relief for small and medium-sized businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising support for small and medium-sized businesses that pay commercial rent.

He did not provide details on the new program, called Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance, but said Ottawa would have to collaborate with the provinces in order to set it up.

The support would be available for April, May and June, he said.

Trudeau made the comments in an address outside Rideau Cottage on Thursday.

He also announced that Ottawa would be expanding a previously announced business loan program so that companies with annual payrolls between $20,000 and $1.5 million would be eligible for bank loans of up to $40,000.

“This is money entrepreneurs and employers can use to cover operational costs and help with other immediate needs,” he said.

The program was previously available to businesses with payrolls between $50,000 and $1 million. To date, more than 195,000 loans have been approved, Trudeau said.

The prime minister spoke a day after Canada’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 1,000. More than 28,000 Canadians have been diagnosed with COVID-19.