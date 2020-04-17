Coronavirus: Halifax Public Libraries extends closures again, no timeline for reopening

Send this page to someone via email

All branches of Halifax Public Libraries will remain closed until further notice as a precaution to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Last month, Halifax Public Libraries announced all of its locations would remain closed until at least April 30. Now, there is currently no timeline for when they’re expected to reopen.

“The health and safety of our community members and staff continues to be our number 1 priority,” Halifax Public Libraries said in a news release Friday.

As a result, all in-person library programs have been cancelled.

Book drops remain closed, and any borrowed items will have extended due dates. No late fees will be accrued for the duration of the closure.

“Even though our physical locations remain closed, we have adapted our services to reflect what our community needs,” Halifax Public Libraries said.

“With the ability to register for a new digital library card to additions to our e-library to the Ask the Library phone service, there are many ways our community can stay connected and informed during this period.”

All Halifax Public Libraries locations have been closed since March 16.