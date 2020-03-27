Halifax Public Libraries extend closures, plan to reopen April 30

Send this page to someone via email

It will be at least one more month before you’ll be able to visit a library in Halifax.

Last week, Halifax Public Libraries (HPL) announced it would be closing all its branches for three weeks, to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Now, it’s decided to extend the closures to April 30.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The health and safety of our community members and staff continues to be our number one priority,” reads a HPL media release.

“With the extended closure, the decision has also been made to cancel Library programs scheduled for May 2020.”

READ MORE: HRM facility closures, transit changes announced to limit spread of COVID-19

Book drops remain closed and any borrowed items will have extended due dates. No late fees will be accrued for the duration of the closure.

Story continues below advertisement

HPL says its adapting its services in light of the closures. All Nova Scotia residents can now register for a digital library card, which will give them access to e-books, audiobooks and e-library online tools.