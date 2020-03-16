HRM facility closures, transit changes announced to limit spread of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Regional Municipality has ramped up its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, by implementing changes to public transportation and city-owned facilities.

Effective Monday, all Halifax Public Library branches will close for three weeks. Any items on loan have been extended by three weeks, and people are being urged not to return items through book drops during the closure period.

Halifax Transit will also be limiting the number of passengers on both ferries and buses. Starting Monday, capacity on ferries will be limited to 150 people per trip, while buses will be limited to seated passengers only. That said, all transit services will operate on a regular schedule.

Halifax Transit says it is taking measures to reduce the spread of the virus, including more frequent wipe-downs of high-touch surfaces and making the first seat unavailable to passengers. It is also urging anyone who feels unwell to avoid using public transportation.

The municipality is also closing recreation facilities, community centres and arenas until further notice starting Tuesday. This will effect March Break camps, which have also been cancelled. While facilities will remain open Monday, the city is encouraging anyone who feels sick or who have recently travelled out of the province to stay home and avoid public facilities.

These measures come following Sunday’s announcement by the Nova Scotia government that the province has three presumptive cases of COVID-19, all of which are related to travel.

