3 presumptive cases of coronavirus identified in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government announced Sunday that the province has three presumptive cases of COVID-19, all of which are related to travel.

“The individuals have been notified and are in self-isolation,” stated the government in a press release.

READ MORE: Canadians abroad urged to return home while ‘commercial options still available’

Premier Stephen McNeil, Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, and deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed, will provide an update on the cases at 3 p.m. in Halifax.

As of March 15, there are 252 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus across Canada.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.