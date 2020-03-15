Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

3 presumptive cases of coronavirus identified in Nova Scotia

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 11:15 am
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

The Nova Scotia government announced Sunday that the province has three presumptive cases of COVID-19, all of which are related to travel.

“The individuals have been notified and are in self-isolation,” stated the government in a press release.

READ MORE: Canadians abroad urged to return home while ‘commercial options still available’

Premier Stephen McNeil, Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, and deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed, will provide an update on the cases at 3 p.m. in Halifax.

As of March 15, there are 252 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus across Canada.

More to come…

Coronavirus outbreak: Canadians come home
Story continues below advertisement

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus canadacoronavirus pandemicPremier Stephen McNeildr. robert strangNova Scotia Coronavirusdr. gaynor watson-creedNova Scotia virus cases
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.