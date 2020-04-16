Woman facing charges after body found in submerged truck that crashed off ferry near Westport

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old woman has been charged after the body of a 68-year-old man was recovered from a submerged truck near Westport, N.S., on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the truck had driven onto the ferry, which was docked at the time, in Westport at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest woman after body found in submerged truck that crashed off ferry in Westport, N.S.

Police say it then drove off the other side into the water.

A woman was rescued from the water by staff at the ferry terminal. She was not injured.

The driver of the truck has been identified as 36-year-old Michelle Pugh of Westport. Pugh was arrested on April 14 on Brier Island and has been held in custody since her arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Underwater rescue team searching for man after truck drives off ferry in Westport

She has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death.