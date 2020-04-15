RCMP arrest woman after body found in submerged truck that crashed off ferry in Westport, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been arrested after the body of a 68-year-old man was recovered from a submerged truck near Westport, N.S., on Tuesday.

The truck had driven onto the ferry at Westport, located approximately 69 kilometres south of Digby, N.S., at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

It then drove off the other side into the water.

READ MORE: Underwater rescue team searching for man after truck drives off ferry in Westport

A woman was rescued from the water by staff at the ferry terminal. She was not injured.

Staff were able to later determine there may be a man in the submerged truck.

RCMP say weather conditions at the time were poor and they were unable to determine whether there was a person still inside.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mounties were able to locate the woman on scene, where she was arrested and required medical treatment.

A Cormorant helicopter and the Canadian Coast Guard assisted in the search but the body of the 68-year-old was eventually found inside the truck by RCMP divers shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The identity of the man has not been released but police say he is from Freeport, N.S., in Digby County.

The woman remains in police custody and RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

With files from Graeme Benjamin