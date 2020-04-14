Underwater rescue team searching for man who drove vehicle off ferry in Westport

Send this page to someone via email

An underwater rescue effort is underway in Westport, N.S., after a man drove his truck off a ferry Monday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the man drove his vehicle onto the ferry, then off the other end into the water, just after 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: RCMP identify suspects after car driven off Nova Scotia wharf

Staff at the ferry terminal were able to recover a woman from the water, but later determined there may be a man in the submerged truck.

Police say weather conditions at the time were poor and they were unable to determine whether there was a person still inside.

A Cormorant helicopter and the Canadian Coast Guard is also assisting with the search.

Story continues below advertisement