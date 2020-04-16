Public Health reports 4 deaths, 79 coronavirus cases in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s health unit says there have been four deaths related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and 79 confirmed cases in the city as of Thursday afternoon.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s latest numbers show that there are now eight deaths and 169 cases between Guelph and the two counties.

One death is being reported in Wellington County and three deaths are being reported in Dufferin County.

The number of deaths in the area has doubled from four since the numbers were last updated on Wednesday.

Specific details about the deceased victims were not provided and it’s unclear if any the deaths are connected to outbreaks in long-term care homes.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at least two facilities in Guelph: Norfolk Manor and St. Joseph’s Health Centre.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

