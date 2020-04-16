Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 16

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

514 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 8,961 with 423 deaths

RBC Canadian Open in mid-June is cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 RBC Canadian Open, one of the jewels of the country’s sports calendar, has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PGA Tour announced the cancellation of the tournament on Thursday as part of its revamped 2020 schedule. The four-day competition was scheduled to begin June 11 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

Golf Canada and its partners are now in negotiations to use the same venue for the 2021 edition of Canada’s men’s golf championship.

It’s the first time the tournament has been cancelled since 1944, when it missed a second straight year due to the Second World War. It was also scrapped from 1915-18 because of the First World War.

City of Toronto to continue yard waste collection for 2 more weeks until May 1

The City of Toronto says it will continue yard waste collection from April 20 to May 1 to accommodate residents.

The city said the start of seasonal yard waste collection was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as it needed to ensure proper staffing levels to continue collecting main waste such as garbage, recycling and organics.

Yard waste collection was briefly resumed for a two-week trial period from April 6 to 17, and officials said they have determined the city can provide the service for another two weeks.

Approximately 5,700 tonnes of yard waste has been collected in the last nine days, according to the city.

Toronto Zoo looking for financial help to feed animals during COVID-19 closure

To make up for lost revenue, the zoo is fundraising with the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy.

It will be “reaching out to the public” to provide information about the animals’ “feeding needs.”

Canada Post workers drive by Toronto hospital in support of healthcare workers

A spokesperson for Canada Post said these “drive-bys” have been employee-driven in other cities as well, including Hamilton and Windsor.

“Our employees are also out working to stay safe while they provide an essential service and recognize the incredible efforts of our front-line health workers. We are also getting photos sent to us from delivery agents who see ‘thank you’ letters and drawings in windows, on home mailboxes and on community mailboxes.

“These kind gestures mean a lot to our employees, and these drive-bys are one way they return the gratitude.”

Thank you for honouring our health-care workers today, @canadapostcorp! We are all in this together, and we will get through this together. ❤️ https://t.co/kObvdsTHXG — Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre (@Sunnybrook) April 16, 2020

Toronto Public Library introduces e-card

The Toronto Public Library announced the launch of an instant digital card on Thursday, which provides residents who do not have a library card, free and temporary access to its collection of ebooks and eaudio books.

The card is available to any Torontonian 13 years or older with a Toronto-area cell phone number that can receive texts.

“While all Toronto Public Library branches are closed to support efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we’ve seen a tremendous increase in the use of our digital collections,” said librarian Vickery Bowles. “We’ve also heard from many residents who would like to borrow ebooks and eaudiobooks, but can’t because they don’t have a library card, and can’t come into our branches to get one.

“So we’re thrilled to be able to offer them a digital card that extends access to our largest collection of ebooks and eaudiobooks.”

More information can be found here.

— With files from The Canadian Press.