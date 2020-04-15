Central Okanagan emergency crews douse garage fire at Sunset Ranch neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the Ellison Fire Department received multiple calls about thick smoke emanating from a garage in the Sunset Ranch Country Club neighbourhood.

When the first fire engine arrived at the scene, smoke was visible from the street.

“We know the fire started in the garage,” said Chris Luehr, an Ellison Fire Department captain.

“The investigation is still early, but it’s not suspicious at this point.”

Thankfully, due to the house being located near a golf course, a fire hydrant was conveniently located outside the home, leading to a quick extinguish.

Four engines in total were called to the fire.

The department said no one was injured and occupants were not home during the fire.

