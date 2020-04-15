Huron OPP arrest man in connection to Clinton, Ont. cruiser-ramming incident

Send this page to someone via email

Huron Ontario Provincial Police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with a Clinton, Ont. incident, involving a stolen pickup truck crashing into a cruiser.

OPP say on March 29, a person rammed a stolen truck into a police car.

Huron OPP arrested and charged the alleged driver involved in the incident at the Clinton car wash on April 2.

Investors say they were then able to identify the passenger and secure a warrant for his arrest.

On April 11, police say they located the passenger of the vehicle while patrolling around Whitehead Street in Clinton.

The man was stopped by officers while he was riding a bicycle and taken into custody, and was found to be in possession of methamphetamines.

The 50-year-old Clinton man has been charged with:

Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000,

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine and

Failure to Comply with an Undertaking.

He has since been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for June 8 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Goderich.