Canada

OPP investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in Exeter

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 18, 2019 9:18 am
Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash near Exeter Thursday.
Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash near Exeter Thursday. OPP WR Twitter

One man has died following a single vehicle crash in Exeter Thursday afternoon.

Huron County OPP, paramedic services and Exeter Fire Department responded to the scene on Thames Road East around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, after a a commercial truck that smashed into the side of an industrial building.

OPP investigating fatal hit-and-run on Hwy. 401 near Woodstock

The male driver was transported to local hospital where he was layer pronounced dead. His name is not being released at this time.

Investigators from the OPP and Ministry of Labour are assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner’s Office with the investigation.

TAGS
OPPFatalEMSEmergency ServicesHuron Countyhuron oppExeter
