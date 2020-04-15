NSHA issues alert of potential coronavirus exposure including Dartmouth Atlantic Superstore

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has issued another alert of potential COVID-19 exposures in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Officials say the exposures occurred on April 11 and includes two Halifax Transit bus routes.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says the exposure could have occurred between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Route 61, Bridge Terminal/Halifax and between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Route 10 Dalhousie via Bridge Terminal.

The other exposure on April 11 is at the Atlantic Superstore on Braemar Drive.

As Global News reported on Tuesday, that store was closed Tuesday afternoon for a deep-cleaning after the company was informed an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Mark Boudreau, the director of corporate affairs with Loblaw Atlantic, said that the store has reopened on Wednesday.

Boudreau said in a statement on Tuesday that public health officials were satisfied with the company’s protocols and have confirmed that the risk to customers was “very low.”

The NSHA says they are contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the person or the persons confirmed to have COVID-19.

“It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 25, 2020,” read the NSHA’s alert.

The health authority is recommending that individuals should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

If an individual has two or more COVID-19 symptoms they are asked to call 811 for an assessment and to self isolate until they receive advice from 811 on the next steps.

They are asking individuals to not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being told to do so by 811.

The April 11 exposure was the second employee at the Braemar Drive location to test positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

Loblaw Atlantic said on April 10 that an employee at the Braemar Drive location had tested positive for COVID-19. That employee had last been at the location on Wednesday, April 8,

Several Atlantic Superstores have reported temporary closures in recent weeks due to COVID-19 exposure.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

