Dartmouth Atlantic Superstore closes for second time due to coronavirus exposure

For the second time in the past week the Atlantic Superstore on Braemar Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., has closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are aware that one of the colleagues from the Atlantic Superstore at 9 Braemar Drive, Dartmouth, NS has recently tested positive for COVID-19. The colleague last worked on Saturday, April 11th,” Mark Boudreau, the director of corporate affairs with Loblaw Atlantic, wrote in an emailed statement.

Boudreau said Loblaw Atlantic is reaching out to public health officials and are taking steps to minimize the risk of spread.

Those steps include increasing sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing in the store.

The store on Braemar Drive closed Tuesday afternoon and the plan is to have it reopen on Wednesday, said Boudreau.

This is the second employee at the Braemar Drive location to test positive for COVID-19 this week.

Loblaw Atlantic said on April 10 that an employee at the Braemar Drive location had tested positive for COVID-19.

That employee had last been at the location on Wednesday, April 8,

Several Atlantic Superstores have reported temporary closures in recent weeks due to COVID-19 exposure.

Boudreau said that the Braemar Drive location closed out of an ‘abundance of caution’ when they found out a colleague tested positive.

He states that the store didn’t have to close.

He adds public health officials have been working with the store to identify all potentially affected colleagues and that a professional cleaning company will be conducting a thorough clean of the store overnight before it reopens.

