Coronavirus: New Brunswick company to supply essential test chemicals across Canada

The federal government has signed a contract with a New Brunswick company to boost the supply of essential chemicals needed to complete novel coronavirus tests across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday.

Fredericton-based LuminUltra is “ramping up production … to meet the weekly demand in all provinces,” the prime minister said during his daily news conference about Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provinces across Canada have faced testing backlogs over the lack of reagents — the specific chemicals laboratories require to complete the tests.

Similar to other medical supplies, demand for these reagents soared globally amid the coronavirus pandemic, outpacing the available supply.

Trudeau said Wednesday the government also received a new batch of swabs needed for COVID-19 tests “in the last few days.”

“Whether it’s reagents or test kits, we are ensuring that Canada has the tools to fight this virus,” Trudeau said.

Earlier this week, Health Canada approved a rapid, portable COVID-19 test developed by Ottawa-based Spartan Bioscience, which can reportedly provide results in less than an hour without having to send a sample to a lab.

The test can be administered by “non-laboratory personnel” in places like airports or pharmacies, or remote regions of the country, according to the company.

–With files from Andrew Russell, Patrick Cain and Maryam Shah