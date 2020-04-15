Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber join All In Challenge for COVID-19 relief

Send this page to someone via email

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names, from singer Justin Bieber to A-list Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, are banding together to help strengthen novel coronavirus relief funds.

They’re among many celebrities in sport, music and film donating a “once-in-a-lifetime” fan experience and rare items in conjunction with the All In Challenge, by the All In Challenge Foundation.

Donations will benefit a variety of American charitable organizations helping during the COVID-19 crisis, like America’s Food Fund, Meals on Wheel, No Kid Hungry and more.

Most recently, it was announced that DiCaprio and Robert De Niro would join the challenge, offering a walk-on role in their upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

The lucky bidder will also win a lunch with the two veteran stars, a day on the set and an invite to the premiere.

In a video shared to DiCaprio’s Instagram, they also challenged Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Foxx to participate.

Bieber has vowed to fly out to sing One Less Lonely Girl at the house of the person who garners the winning entry, per Rolling Stone.

The challenge is the brainchild of Fanatics founder and Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin, in partnership with Alan Tisch and Gary Vaynerchuk.

Rubin shared a post on Instagram introducing the challenge to the world, writing: “We’re launching the ALL-IN Challenge with the goal of uniting the sports, business and entertainment communities to start the largest digital fundraising movement ever by raising tens of millions of dollars or more to help provide food for the growing number of people in need that COVID-19 crisis has created.”

“So I’m challenging every athlete, sports team owner, sports league, artist, celebrity and business titan to go all-in with me.”

The biggest names in sports, from Magic Johnson and Peyton Manning to Alex Rodriguez, are part of the fundraiser too.

Auction items currently listed have opening bids starting at US$500.

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca