Ottawa Public Health confirms 24 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

Another person in Ottawa has died as a result of the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the city up to 13.

Ottawa Public Health confirmed an additional 24 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, between Tuesday and Wednesday. The city now has 643 lab-confirmed cases.

5:32 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau stresses ‘it will be weeks more’ before government considers easing restrictions Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau stresses ‘it will be weeks more’ before government considers easing restrictions

Health-care workers and first responders account for 89 cases, or 14 per cent, of the total.

More than a third of cases (36 per cent) are the result of direct contact with a known case, while 24 per cent are linked to travel, contact with an identified case or a mix of both.

Six per cent of cases are currently being treated in hospital, with three per cent in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Some 244 cases have been resolved. Patients have since been discharged from hospital.