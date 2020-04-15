Coronavirus: New Brunswick to provide update on Wednesday afternoon

As of Tuesday, New Brunswick confirmed there are no new cases of the novel coronavirus, with the total number of cases still at 116.
But that could change as Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday at 2:40 p.m. AT.
Russell announced on Tuesday that people who want to donate items such as masks, gowns, gloves, hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment should contact Service New Brunswick, which manages government procurement.
According to the province, donors will be asked to complete and submit a form detailing specific information on the manufacturer, specifications and certifications of the material to be donated to determine whether the materials are free of contamination.
