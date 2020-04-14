31 residents test positive for cornavirus at Northwood nursing home in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Northwood nursing home is witnessing a spike in novel coronavirus infections as the nursing home now has 31 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, the home said on Tuesday.

In addition, four home support workers and two health services staff have tested positive for the virus.

The new cases come after the long-term care home reported Monday that 16 residents and 10 Halifax campus staff had contracted the virus.

The nursing home said it has 485 individuals living in its Halifax campus long-term care facility in two separate buildings, which according to Northwood gives it a “unique position” to be doing its own testing for residents and staff.

“[This] allows us to expedite testing and receipt of results. We are testing anyone with any symptoms as well as close contacts and are continually contact tracing and testing staff,” said Northwood in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon.

In the meantime, Northwood’s Bedford campus remains devoid of any cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Northwood also announced that several of its residents who were identified as part of the first COVID-19-positive group are now feeling much better.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“There remain many unknowns regarding this virus. Our clinical team is working closely with Public Health as we care for each of these residents and look forward to the day they are officially considered to have their COVID-19 infection resolved,” Northwood said.

To date, Northwood said it has performed over 400 COVID-19 tests.