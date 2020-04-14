Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

31 residents test positive for cornavirus at Northwood nursing home in Halifax

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 5:04 pm
Two women walk past Northwood Manor in Halifax on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Two women walk past Northwood Manor in Halifax on Monday, April 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Northwood nursing home is witnessing a spike in novel coronavirus infections as the nursing home now has 31 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, the home said on Tuesday.

In addition, four home support workers and two health services staff have tested positive for the virus.

The new cases come after the long-term care home reported Monday that 16 residents and 10 Halifax campus staff had contracted the virus.

READ MORE: Resident at Dartmouth long-term care home dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

The nursing home said it has 485 individuals living in its Halifax campus long-term care facility in two separate buildings, which according to Northwood gives it a “unique position” to be doing its own testing for residents and staff.

“[This] allows us to expedite testing and receipt of results. We are testing anyone with any symptoms as well as close contacts and are continually contact tracing and testing staff,” said Northwood in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon.

In the meantime, Northwood’s Bedford campus remains devoid of any cases.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Ninth employee at Dartmouth long-term care home tests positive

Northwood also announced that several of its residents who were identified as part of the first COVID-19-positive group are now feeling much better.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“There remain many unknowns regarding this virus. Our clinical team is working closely with Public Health as we care for each of these residents and look forward to the day they are officially considered to have their COVID-19 infection resolved,” Northwood said.

To date, Northwood said it has performed over 400 COVID-19 tests.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova Scotiacoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesNursing Homesnorthwood
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.