‘One World: Together at Home’ concert show for coronavirus relief to air on Corus networks

Send this page to someone via email

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) announced last week that they have partnered up to help fight boredom and simultaneously raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund with the One World: Together At Home concert show.

On Tuesday, Corus Entertainment and Rogers Sports & Media announced that they are joining foundational Canadian partner Bell Media to bring Canadians across the country the star-studded worldwide TV and streaming special One World: Together at Home — a globally-televised and streamed special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

4:28 Coronavirus outbreak: Lady Gaga announces ‘One World: Together at Home’ concert show Coronavirus outbreak: Lady Gaga announces ‘One World: Together at Home’ concert show

Corus Entertainment announced that it will air the One World: Together At Home will on Global, ABC Spark, and National Geographic in Canada this Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

One World: Together At Home will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19 and will also celebrate and support brave health-care workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

Story continues below advertisement

The broadcast will not only promote social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic but also encourage viewers to donate funds towards relief efforts that support local charities providing food, shelter and health care to those in need.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, One World: Together At Home will include performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

Serving as the evening’s hosts, longtime rival late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will come together for the one-off event — despite their competing TV networks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Leading up to the global broadcast special, there will be a six-hour streamed event on globaltv.com, globalnews.ca, and etcanada.com beginning at 2 p.m. ET/PT Saturday, April 18.

The streamed event will include performances and appearances from Anitta, Becky G, Billy Ray Cyrus, Burna Boy, Connie Britton, Jason Segal, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Michael Bublé and more.

Story continues below advertisement

One World: Together At Home is not a telethon. It’s a historic, first-of-its kind global broadcast event to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19.

The broadcast will feature stories from front-line health-care workers on the COVID-19 response, commitments from philanthropists, governments and corporations to support and equip front-line health-care workers around the world with masks, gowns and other vital equipment, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and health-care to those that need it most.

One World: Together at Home will also be streaming on the Global TV App, globaltv.com, globalnews.ca, and etcanada.com.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—With files from Global News’ Adam Wallis