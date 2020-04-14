Pink’s husband Carey Hart describes wife and 3-year-old son’s ‘intense’ coronavirus battles

Send this page to someone via email

Pink‘s husband Carey Hart shared details about his wife and their three-year-old son’s “intense” coronavirus battle on SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show on Monday.

The What About Us singer revealed her diagnosis in a tweet saying on April 3, saying, “Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive.”

Hart said his wife and son have both recovered from COVID-19 but “it was intense.”

“They both got extremely sick,” Hart said. “My son probably got the worst of the two of them… My wife got it pretty bad as well.”

Hart said Pink’s asthma made her more at risk for COVID-19.

“She has pre-existing — she has asthma. It totally attacked her lungs and her chest. She was having a hard time breathing,” the professional freestyle motocross competitor said.

He shared that Pink and Jameson didn’t begin to feel ill until a few days after he returned home from Daytona, Fla., for Daytona Bike Week on March 11.

“My son kind of took a turn to the worse,” Hart said. “He had had extremely high body temperature. He was up around 102, 103 [Fahrenheit] for, God, like a solid two going on three weeks straight.”

“The kid was in the bath four, five times a day trying to break his temperature. And then Alecia [Pink] was progressively getting worse,” Hart added.

He said he remains symptom-free, as does their eight-year-old daughter Willow.

“I have zero symptoms, my daughter had zero symptoms. Unfortunately, we only had access to a test for my wife,” Hart said

Pink posted a photo on Instagram on April 3, sharing that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was later re-tested, testing negative.

“My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative,” she wrote.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

She announced that she was donating “$500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honour of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.”

She also donated $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

She admitted to her friend Jennifer Pastiloff in a video posted to Instagram on April 4 that it “it got really, really scary, I’m not gonna lie.”

“In the beginning, all we were hearing was ‘If you’re young, this is 65 and older, our kids are fine.’ I’m hoping we are out of the woods, but this thing is a roller-coaster. Just when you think you are better, something else happens,” the 40-year-old singer said.

“There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

