Hamilton Public Health reports 261 cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health (HPH) believes they may now have 261 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday — reporting five probable new cases.

The city still stands at 256 confirmed cases as of April 14.

Sixty-one of the city’s cases are tied directly to individuals who have recently travelled, while 68 are believed to be community-acquired.

Twenty-one people are in Hamilton hospitals receiving treatment for the disease: eight at St Joseph’s and 13 at Hamilton Health Sciences facilities.

Public health says 119 of the city’s cases have been resolved.

The city says there are seven institutional outbreaks, six of them at nursing homes.

Cardinal retirement is one of the care homes on the list reporting three deaths from this past weekend including a 71-year-old man dying on Thursday, an 88-year-old man who died on Friday and 94-year-old woman who was revealed as the ninth death as of Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

0:45 Coronavirus outbreak: Elliott ‘concerned’ asymptomatic long-term care staff being allowed to work Coronavirus outbreak: Elliott ‘concerned’ asymptomatic long-term care staff being allowed to work

The home has 22 residents and 13 workers infected with the virus as of April 14, while Heritage Green Nursing Home has 11 residents and three staff members who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

The city is still reporting only one infected homeless resident, still in its isolation shelter at Bennetto Community Centre.

During the Easter long weekend, the city converted First Ontario Centre into a 50-bed overflow shelter.

The arena is now the home of a new “surge” shelter to ease the burden for the city’s overcrowded men’s shelters during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hamilton’s emergency operations centre director Paul Johnson.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“They recognize that their setup does not allow for the kinds of physical distancing that will help stop the spread of this, and they are very susceptible to outbreaks because of the numbers of people there,” said Johnson.

1:26 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario government to limit number of locations for long-term care workers Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario government to limit number of locations for long-term care workers

The city has also set aside hundreds of hotel rooms for homeless residents who need to self-isolate or stay safe during the pandemic.

Haldimand-Norfolk with 17 deaths connected to the new coronavirus

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported four more deaths on Tuesday afternoon, all connected to Anson Place — which now accounts for the 17 deaths in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

On the weekend, HNHU said 50 residents and 30 staff had tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The region has 144 lab-confirmed positive tests as of April 14.

6:10 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario legislators vote to extend state of emergency Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario legislators vote to extend state of emergency

Halton Region has 316 novel coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Halton Region reported another 19 positive cases on Tuesday for a total of 335, with another 37 probable cases, according to public health.

The region has 11 deaths connected to the virus.

Niagara Health reports 22 COVID-19 connected deaths

Niagara Region is reporting another 13 positive COVID-19 tests as Tuesday bringing the total number of cases up to 263.

Niagara Health says 22 patients, treated for COVID-19, have died in the agency’s hospitals. However, not all died as a result of the virus.

Two-hundred-twenty-four of the region’s positive cases have been admitted to the Niagara Health hospitals.

Brant County with four new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported three new cases from the weekend, moving the region’s total number of cases to 67.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak at St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre in Brantford — declared on April 2 — is now over, according to public health.

The only fatality tied to COVID-19 in the county is from April 2, when a woman in her 60s succumbed to the virus in hospital.

In keeping with the province’s declaration of emergency, that has also been extended by 28 days, the county extended the closure of facilities such as community centres and arenas until May 31, 2020.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.