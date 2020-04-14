Ontario reports 43 new coronavirus deaths, total rises to 334 deaths and 7,953 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 483 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and 43 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 7,953 cases.

The death toll has risen to 334.

This is the highest single-day increase in deaths that the province has seen since the outbreak began.

However, 3,568 people have recovered from the virus, which is 44.9 per cent of cases.

Tuesday’s report marks a 6.5 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior. Monday and Sunday each saw a six per cent increase, 6.6 per cent on Saturday and 8.3 per cent on Friday.

Ontario has 769 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with 255 patients in an intensive care unit and 199 in ICUs on a ventilator.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has tested 113,082 people so far for the virus. This is up just under 5,000 tests from the previous day.

There are 2,107 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 54.4 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

3,511 patients are male (44.1 per cent).

4,393 patients are female (55.2 per cent).

19 and younger: 182 patients (2.3 per cent).

20-39: 1,912 patients (24 per cent).

40-59: 2,676 patients (33.6 per cent).

60-79: 1,890 patients (23.8 per cent).

80 and older: 1,287 patients (16.2 per cent).

Ninety-three outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health, said the province could potentially see a peak in COVID-19 sometime this week based on modelling data.

“Generally speaking, the number of new cases has been going down slightly. Not exactly, but the general trend,” Yaffe said.

“The modellers have told us that the peak is likely going to happen this week, and that’s assuming all the measures in place continue,” she said. “That does give me a glimmer of hope with some caution built in.”

Story continues below advertisement