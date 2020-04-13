Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 25 dead at west-end Toronto long-term care home to date

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 8:08 pm
Coronavirus: Toronto long-term care homes continue to battle COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19 continues to take its toll on long-term care homes in Toronto. Matthew Bingley reports.

The executive director of a long-term care home in Toronto’s west end says 25 residents have died to date due to coronavirus.

Evelyn MacDonald, executive director of the Eatonville Care Centre, said in a statement Monday evening that there have been a total of 49 confirmed cases and six test results are pending.

“Today’s increase in our COVID-associated deaths is a reflection of changes in provincial testing criteria. Public Health has confirmed that nine residents, who had previously passed away due to unknown causes, have now been attributed to COVID-19,” she said, noting the figure doesn’t represent new COVID-19-related deaths.

READ MORE: Death toll rises to 22 at Scarborough long-term care home

“I want to thank the families of our residents for their patience and understanding. These losses are felt by everyone and I understand that this is an extremely difficult and uncertain time for our community and for their loved ones.

Story continues below advertisement

“With that, I want to thank our front-line staff for their perseverance, dedication and compassionate care.”

Coronavirus: Growing concern for Toronto’s homeless amid COVID-19 crisis

MacDonald said it’s there will likely be another increase in positive cases pending additional confirmations of those who have symptoms, noting testing criteria was recently expanded.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I want to assure the community that we have taken the same precautions with these residents as with COVID-19-confirmed residents,” she wrote.

READ MORE: 421 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total reaches 7,470 and 291 deaths

“This information will help us as we continue to work closely with public health to take steps to manage this outbreak appropriately.

Earlier on Monday, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health said at least 89 long-term care homes across the province have outbreaks of COVID-19. She said as it relates to those outbreaks, 120 residents have died.

As of Monday morning, the Ontario government said there were 7,470 cases of COVID-19 in the province. In total, 291 Ontario residents have died and 3,357 cases have been deemed resolved.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
