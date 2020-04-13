1 person missing after fire destroys east Hamilton home

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Fire Department says one person is missing after a house fire in the city’s east end on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to a one-storey home on Quebec Street, between Brampton and Rennie Streets, at about 8 a.m.

Hamilton fire Chief Dave Cunliffe says crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the basement of the residence.

Cunliffe says one male resident had managed to escape the burning home but told firefighters on scene that he believed his brother was still in the basement.

Firefighters entered the fully engulfed home but were eventually forced to withdraw because of deteriorating conditions and a floor collapse. Cunliffe says that forced an “external defensive attack” to extinguish the main body of fire.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to assist with the investigation.