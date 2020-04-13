Coronavirus outbreak declared at Burlington’s Joseph Brant Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A novel coronavirus outbreak has been declared within two in-patient units at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington.

In an email over the weekend, the hospital confirmed that two health-care workers and three patients within the 3 North 700 and 6 North units have tested positive for the virus.

“We are taking this situation very seriously,” the statement read. “All appropriate precautions were immediately taken to ensure the safety of our patients, our staff, and our physicians.”

Both areas have undergone “enhanced cleaning” and are closed to new admissions.

The affected health-care workers are currently in isolation at home and have not come into the hospital since they developed symptoms.

Patients on the units are now in quarantine and are being instructed to continue the 14-day self-quarantine when discharged from the hospital.

There are a total of 280 confirmed cases in Halton Region, with six outbreaks reported at various retirement residences and long-term care homes.

In Hamilton, there have been 242 confirmed cases reported by public health as of 9 a.m. Sunday. Thirty-four of those patients are long-term care facility residents or retirement home residents.

Hamilton public health is also reporting eight deaths due to COVID-19 — up from six on Thursday.

Details on those two additional deaths have not been released.

Five of Hamilton’s deaths from the virus have been residents at long-term care homes where outbreaks have been declared, including Heritage Green nursing home in Stoney Creek and Cardinal Retirement Residence.