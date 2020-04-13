Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 13

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

421 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total reaches 7,470 and 291 deaths

Ontario reported 421 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and 17 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 7,470 cases.

The death toll has risen to 291.

However, 3,357 people have recovered from the virus, which is 44.9 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 53.9 per cent of all cases in the province.

Ontario government seeks to extend emergency act by 28 days

Premier Doug Ford said his government will be seeking to extend Ontario’s state of emergency by 28 days on Tuesday.

Ford wouldn’t say what that means for public schools, which have been ordered closed until at least early May.

City of Toronto opens 2 more emergency child-care centres for children of essential workers

Mayor John Tory said, with the approval of the Ontario government, the city has been able to open two additional licensed child care centres to provide care for the children of essential workers. These two centres are in addition to four centres that opened on March 31.

One centre will open at 34 Bathurst St. on Monday (April 13), the second on 1125 Danforth Ave. will open later this week.

“Emergency child care services are reserved exclusively for children of essential and critical service workers identified in the province of Ontario’s ‘List of Workers Eligible for Emergency Child Care,’ who have no other alternatives,” the City said in a statement.

“To date, Toronto is the only municipality in Ontario to offer this service since provincial approval was granted. Funded by the province of Ontario, this licensed child care service is available at no cost to qualifying families, for children under age 12. Services operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week — a first for the City.”

2 Canada Post employees in Mississauga test positive

Two employees at a Canada Post facility in Mississauga have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Crown corporation said the employees work at their Dixie Road facility, each in different roles. One of the employees is a driver, while the other works in processing in the east side of the facility.

“The two employees were non-symptomatic and both had been away from the facility in the last week,” a statement from Canada Post read.

“Following the guidance of public health officials, a comprehensive cleaning and sanitation of the workplaces was conducted on Sunday as a precautionary measure. We have reviewed our approach and cleaning measures with public health and, combined with our physical distancing measures throughout our operations, they deem the situation to be low-risk.”

Free tax prep for Ontario health-care workers

Accountants in Ontario are offering free tax preparation for front-line health-care workers.

“I don’t think it’s something most people look forward to at the best of times, and when you see the front-line workers and their absolute exhaustion, we hope that this initiative would just give those frontline workers a little bit of relief,” Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario CEO Carol Wilding said.

Several major accounting firms have offered to support the program, including KPMG, Deloitte, Ernst and Young, BDO, PwC Grant Thornton, MNP and others.

