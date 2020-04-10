Coronavirus: Okanagan drive-in theatre making adjustments to provide ‘outdoor escape’ during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a summertime entertainment staple in the Okanagan: taking in a double feature at the Starlight Drive-In.

This spring and summer, it appears automotive movie-goers will still be able to visit the giant silver screen in Enderby despite the novel coronavirus pandemic that’s raging across the world.

On Thursday, the drive-in theatre said it is “currently adjusting operations in order to provide our customers with a refreshing outdoor escape during this challenging time.”

On its website, the drive-in said it is committed to respecting all government regulations and maintaining physical distancing for the health and wellness of customers and staff.

It also quoted the provincial government, stating: “On March 26, 2020, the B.C. government announced a list of essential services in B.C. Currently, any business or service that has not been ordered to close by provincial order, and is not on this list, may stay open if it can adapt its services and workplace to the orders and recommendations of provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.”

The Starlight Drive-In bills itself as North America’s largest drive-in screen.

The Starlight said it will be making several changes, including:

Online ticket purchases only.

Field markings to ensure a minimum of 14 feet between vehicles.

Concession and restrooms operating with strict social distance guidelines.

Eliminating all possible touch points between staff and guests.

Shortened pre-show and intermissions limiting the time spent at the drive-in.

More open nights than normal due to limited capacity.

No picnic tables on our field.

A test weekend further limiting capacity to ensure that our guidelines are sufficient.

“We believe we have one of the few forms of family entertainment that can be enjoyed right now, without ever leaving the safety of your vehicle and remaining an isolated family unit,” said the drive-in, “and we will strictly enforce all the rules that we put in place.”

This week’s announcement follows news last week that a drive-in theatre in Langley will open for business, albeit with a reduced capacity.

There are just three drive-in theatres remaining in B.C., with the third in Prince George. The Park Drive-In said on its website that it is still buried under snow and to check back in May.

