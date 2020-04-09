Radiohead posting weekly concert movies to YouTube during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

In an attempt to keep their fans occupied in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and the era of social distancing, Radiohead will now release weekly concert films to its YouTube channel.

Starting this Thursday with a gig from October 2000, recorded in Dublin, Ireland, the British rock band will pull a previously unreleased show from their archives, or the Radiohead Public Library, once a week and upload it to the popular streaming platform for those struggling to overcome boredom while staying home.

“Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, may we draw your attention to these entertainments?” wrote the band in an e-mail newsletter on Wednesday.

Radiohead said the shows will continue “until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Which will be first?” they joked. “No-one knows.”

The “first of several live shows” from Radiohead’s collection, Live From a Tent In Dublin, was recorded at the Punchestown Racecourse in County Kildare. It was both produced and directed by Dilly Gent — Radiohead’s longtime creative director.

It’s unclear which concerts the No Surprises rockers will pull from their archives and share to the rest of the world, but a new show is expected to premiere every Thursday evening.

Radiohead singer Thom Yorke performs onstage at the Auditorium Stravinski during the 53rd Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2019. Valentin Flauraud / EPA

Live From a Tent in Dublin will be available for streaming through Radiohead’s YouTube channel starting April 9 at 5 p.m. ET.

Story continues below advertisement

For additional updates and information, you can visit the band’s official website, which also contains the extensive Radiohead Public Library.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

3:19 What’s cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic? What’s cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic?

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—

Story continues below advertisement