Entertainment

Langley, B.C., drive-in presses on with movies amid coronavirus crisis

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 7:37 pm
Langley's Twilight Drive-In is pressing on with films, after implementing social distancing measures. . Twilight Drive-In

The show will go on at a drive-in movie theatre in Langley, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Most movie theatres across Canada have shut down to adhere to social and physical distancing measures and slow the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: B.C. movie, music theatres implement ‘social distancing’ amid coronavirus pandemic

But Langley’s Twilight Drive-In has made some changes that it believes meet the province’s orders.

The drive-in has reduced capacity, so that only one vehicle occupies each six-metre (20-foot) stall instead of the usual two.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Workers in the box office are regularly sanitizing the point-of-sale machines, and the business is limiting its concession space to 15 people at a time.

Coronavirus outbreak: Stars of ‘Contagion’ movie reunite to film PSAs on COVID-19
Coronavirus outbreak: Stars of ‘Contagion’ movie reunite to film PSAs on COVID-19

“Please decide what you want prior to coming to the concession,” said Twilight’s website. “If possible, please send only 1 person to the concession if they will be able to carry everything.”

Story continues below advertisement

The theatre is also offering hand sanitizer at the concession and limiting capacity in washrooms.

READ MORE: Social distancing for coronavirus? Netflix hack lets you watch with your friends

The drive-in reinforced the requirement that people who feel ill or who have returned to Canada in the last 14 days must stay home.

Global News has requested comment from Fraser Health and the Township of Langley as to whether the theatre’s precautions meet pandemic guidelines.

 

