Langley, B.C., drive-in presses on with movies amid coronavirus crisis

The show will go on at a drive-in movie theatre in Langley, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Most movie theatres across Canada have shut down to adhere to social and physical distancing measures and slow the spread of COVID-19.

But Langley’s Twilight Drive-In has made some changes that it believes meet the province’s orders.

The drive-in has reduced capacity, so that only one vehicle occupies each six-metre (20-foot) stall instead of the usual two.

Workers in the box office are regularly sanitizing the point-of-sale machines, and the business is limiting its concession space to 15 people at a time.

“Please decide what you want prior to coming to the concession,” said Twilight’s website. “If possible, please send only 1 person to the concession if they will be able to carry everything.”

The theatre is also offering hand sanitizer at the concession and limiting capacity in washrooms.

The drive-in reinforced the requirement that people who feel ill or who have returned to Canada in the last 14 days must stay home.

Global News has requested comment from Fraser Health and the Township of Langley as to whether the theatre’s precautions meet pandemic guidelines.