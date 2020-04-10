Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

B.C. developer offers free hotel stays for Fraser Health workers during coronavirus pandemic

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 10, 2020 3:35 pm
Bosa Properties is offering free 14-day stays at its Element Hotel Metrotown for front-line health-care workers. .
Bosa Properties is offering free 14-day stays at its Element Hotel Metrotown for front-line health-care workers. . Element Hotel Metrotown

A major B.C. developer is stepping in to offer free accommodation for front-line workers in the Fraser Health region during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health-care workers will be able to stay and park at Bosa Properties’ Element Hotel Metrotown for up to 14 days, at no charge.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — With travel at a standstill, hotel industry looks to assist hospitals, workers

“Obviously, the business in the hospitality area has dropped significantly, which is unfortunate, but we thought this would be a way to give back to the community,” said Bosa director of residential properties Mark Edwards.

People urged to stay home this holiday weekend
People urged to stay home this holiday weekend

Edwards said the hotel could serve as a place for workers to go after their shift to rest, or to separate themselves from their family if they need to self-isolate.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Edwards said the offer will remain open as long as necessary.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s meant for whatever needs they have. We realize everyone’s world has changed,” he said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — B.C. hotel chain finds way to help health-care workers who want to self-isolate

Staff need Fraser Health ID to qualify and can get a booking code or phone number to reserve a room from their employer.

Earlier this month, Accent Inns partnered with the United Way to offer accommodations for health-care workers after reports of workers sleeping in their cars.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsbc coronavirusCOVIDHealth Care WorkersCoronavirus Health Care Workerscoronavirus hotelhealth-care workers accommodation
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.