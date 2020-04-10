B.C. developer offers free hotel stays for Fraser Health workers during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A major B.C. developer is stepping in to offer free accommodation for front-line workers in the Fraser Health region during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health-care workers will be able to stay and park at Bosa Properties’ Element Hotel Metrotown for up to 14 days, at no charge.

“Obviously, the business in the hospitality area has dropped significantly, which is unfortunate, but we thought this would be a way to give back to the community,” said Bosa director of residential properties Mark Edwards.

Edwards said the hotel could serve as a place for workers to go after their shift to rest, or to separate themselves from their family if they need to self-isolate.

Edwards said the offer will remain open as long as necessary.

“It’s meant for whatever needs they have. We realize everyone’s world has changed,” he said.

Staff need Fraser Health ID to qualify and can get a booking code or phone number to reserve a room from their employer.

Earlier this month, Accent Inns partnered with the United Way to offer accommodations for health-care workers after reports of workers sleeping in their cars.