B.C. developer offers free hotel stays for Fraser Health workers during coronavirus pandemic

A major B.C. developer is stepping in to offer free accommodation for front-line workers in the Fraser Health region during the coronavirus pandemic.
Health-care workers will be able to stay and park at Bosa Properties’ Element Hotel Metrotown for up to 14 days, at no charge.
READ MORE: Coronavirus — With travel at a standstill, hotel industry looks to assist hospitals, workers
“Obviously, the business in the hospitality area has dropped significantly, which is unfortunate, but we thought this would be a way to give back to the community,” said Bosa director of residential properties Mark Edwards.
Edwards said the hotel could serve as a place for workers to go after their shift to rest, or to separate themselves from their family if they need to self-isolate.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Edwards said the offer will remain open as long as necessary.
“It’s meant for whatever needs they have. We realize everyone’s world has changed,” he said.
READ MORE: Coronavirus — B.C. hotel chain finds way to help health-care workers who want to self-isolate
Staff need Fraser Health ID to qualify and can get a booking code or phone number to reserve a room from their employer.
Earlier this month, Accent Inns partnered with the United Way to offer accommodations for health-care workers after reports of workers sleeping in their cars.View link »
COMMENTS