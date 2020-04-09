7 new coronavirus cases, 12 recoveries reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Saskatchewan rose slightly in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases took a slight drop.

Health officials reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 278 since the first presumptive case was reported on March 11.

Active cases continued to decline, dropping from 165 on Wednesday to 160. These represent the total number of cases less recoveries and deaths.

The province reported 12 more recoveries on Thursday, bringing the total to 115.

Three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported to date.

Eight people are in hospital — six in Saskatoon, one of whom is in intensive care, and two in Regina, one in ICU.

Officials said 1,051 tests were performed in the past day, the highest number in a single day.

To date, 16,672 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan, which officials say is the second-highest per capita testing rate among the provinces.

Nearly half of all cases — 138 — are in the Saskatoon region, with 58 in the Regina region and 52 in the north.

Officials reported 15 cases in the south region, 10 in the central region and five in the far north.

Travel-related cases number 112, with 96 cases either community contacts or linked to mass gatherings. Another 20 cases are due to unknown exposure and 40 remain under investigation by public health.

Premier Scott Moe, Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison, and Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, will be updating the situation in the province at 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

The province will also be unveiling details of its plan to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

