Police look to identify armed robbery suspect outside Calgary bank

Calgary police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that took place in southwest Calgary on March 30.

Police said officers were called to the RBC Bank located in the neighbourhood of Aspen Woods at 12:50 a.m., after reports of an armed robbery.

Police said guards of an armoured truck were confronted outside the bank by an armed man who demanded money.

After expressing that the truck was empty, the suspect continued to demand money and one guard suffered minor injuries in the confrontation, police said.

The suspect ran away from the scene, heading north on 86 Street S.W.

Police describe the suspect as between 35 and 40 years old, 5’9″, and wearing a black, over-sized jacket, black boots, black gloves, a white, grey and black scarf and a dark-coloured mask.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area of 85 Street S.W. between the hours of midnight and 1:30 a.m. on March 30, or anyone with information on the robbery, is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.