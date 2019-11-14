Calgary police looking for man who pointed gun at victim during July robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for a man they say pointed a gun at a person and demanded bank cards and PINs during a July robbery.

Three people, who police are calling suspects, were chatting with a Cowboys Casino customer around 1:15 a.m. on July 14, before convincing them to come to one of their vehicles.

When the person got in the vehicle, one of the suspects threatened them with a gun.

The victim managed to get out of the vehicle and the one man ran away. The two other suspects were arrested, but the man who pointed the gun is still at large, police said.

Investigators believe the man they’re looking to find was also involved in a break-in that happened between 10 p.m. on Aug. 31 and 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, in the 0-100 block of Pantego Avenue N.W.

Police believe he got into the home through the garage and stole a wallet and keys to two vehicles, which were also taken.

Anyone with information about the suspects or on either of the robberies is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.