Edmonton police lay 77 charges in armed restaurant robbery

Edmonton police have laid 77 charges between three men in connection with an armed restaurant robbery at Capital Pizza & Steakhouse on March 16.

Police said the men, wearing masks, went into the restaurant near 83 Street and 160 Avenue in the Belle Rive neighbourhood around 9 p.m.

Once inside, police said they demanded money from the cash register at gun point and allegedly also stole a safe.

Police said the group took off from the restaurant in a red truck and was followed by a witness.

The witness reported seeing the men get out of a red truck and switch to a white truck. When that witness attempted to take pictures, one of the suspects fired a gun, police said.

The witness was not injured and the trio fled the area in the second truck.

EPS officers working near 64 Street and 131 Avenue in the Belvedere area noticed a white truck stopping and men fleeing on foot.

One suspect was arrested and the police canine unit tracked another man to a home in Edmonton.

Police said at that home another man was seen leaving in a vehicle, which was followed by the Air 1 helicopter.

Meanwhile, the EPS tactical unit surrounded the home and everyone inside was taken into custody for questioning.

Jason Oltmanns, 38, and Jason Munn, 47, were arrested by police. Warrants have been issued for John Webber, 38, and all three men are facing charges that include robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

In their news release about the March 16 robbery, police made a point of noting investigators are not currently seeing an increase in robberies of commercial properties during the COVID-19 pandemic.