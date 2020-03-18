Coronavirus: Edmonton police consider ‘all options’ to mitigate overcrowding in jails

Send this page to someone via email

In addition to initiating numerous safety protocols for officers in response COVID-19, the Edmonton Police Service is also asking members to explore “all options” to mitigate overcrowding and unsafe conditions in jails.

In a statement to Global News, an EPS spokesperson said this is an unprecedented crisis and the force is committed to ensuring the safety of the public.

“In an effort to mitigate overcrowding and unsafe conditions in jails during the COVID-19 outbreak, our members are encouraged to explore all of the options at their disposal when dealing with an accused,” Patrycja Mokrzan said.

“In some cases, this may mean an exercise in discretion to protect health concerns.

“Where continued detention is necessary for the protection or safety of the public, the offender will not be released. Tweet This

“Where the health or welfare of the accused is concerned, the EPS is committed to providing timely medical treatment where appropriate.”

Edmonton police said the department had initiated safety protocols for its members and the general public in light of COVID-19.

The EPS is minimizing interaction with people at some public facilities. Several employees are self-isolating, either after returning from travel outside Canada or because they’re experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The department is looking at its response plan.

“Our mission at this time is to maintain all policing services as per usual,” EPS Supt. Dean Hilton said.

“As we move through, we’re looking at two key themes: one being prevention and ensuring our membership are fully aware of ways to safeguard themselves against this virus and No. 2 is to mitigate any illness that we have observed in any of our members and take preventive measures to prevent any further spread.”

EPS, Occupational Health Services and its nurses are working with employees who have self-isolated and providing members with information on safety protocols and healthy practices.

When people call 911 or the complaint line, Hilton said evaluators will ask three questions related to COVID-19 to prepare front-line officers to respond.

Callers will be asked if they’ve been in close proximity to any affected individuals, if they’ve travelled outside Canada in the last 30 days, and if they’ve experienced any flu-like symptoms in the last three days.

“Basically, members will be responding as per usual protocols,” Hilton said. “The only difference being they will practice some social distancing.

“They also will have some PPE — some personal protection equipment — available should the situation dictate a necessity to don that.” Tweet This

Hilton said the city of Edmonton has demonstrated in the past that it is resilient in the face of crisis.

“A pandemic is obviously challenging us all and we expect the public to band together, practice good health, hygiene, social distancing, and do our part to try and mitigate the spread of this nasty virus,” he said.

