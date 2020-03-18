Coronavirus: Edmonton officials to provide update on city’s response to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor Don Iveson and interim city manager Adam Laughlin will provide an update to the City of Edmonton’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

They will speak after an Emergency Advisory Committee meeting, which started at city hall at 10 a.m.

Wednesday morning’s meeting saw members of city administration and council sit further apart. Some councillors participated by phone.

During the meeting, committee members discussed recent events, transit service level adjustments, implications of the province declaring a public health emergency, implications of a possible local state of emergency and what council support looks like going forward.

Laughlin did not recommend enacting a state of local emergency Wednesday.

He said it’s important for city council to deliver a consistent message and he suggested increasing the city’s social media messaging, sharing those social media resources more widely, encouraging community mobilization and neighbourliness.

The news conference with Iveson and Laughlin will be livestreamed here. The time of the event has not yet been confirmed.

On Tuesday afternoon, the city made changes to the public transit schedule to respond to complaints of some routes being overcrowded and buses full.

On Monday, the city had reduced service as part of its response to COVID-19.

Laughlin said while ridership Tuesday had gone down 49 per cent, there were still some routes that were as popular as before. In response, the city added buses to those routes and during peak travel times to limit the number of passengers on one bus.

Laughlin also announced Tuesday that Edmonton was activating its emergency operations centre.

“Following the province’s lead today, I am announcing that we are activating our emergency operations centre and we will continue to operate closely with the provincial operations centre to ensure that we are harmonizing our work and working together to keep Albertans and Edmontonians as safe as possible.”