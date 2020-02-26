Edmonton police looking for robbery suspect who targeted gas station and family at grocery store

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a gas station and may have later targeted a family in late January.

On Jan. 21 around 8 p.m., police were called to a gas station at 90 Street and 25 Avenue SW where employees said a man had robbed the store at gunpoint.

Police said a man pointed a gun at the employee, shot the area of shelving behind the cash register, stole some merchandise and fled in a silver vehicle.

Later that same evening, a personal robbery was reported in a parking lot of a grocery store at 90 Street and 25 Avenue SW around 9 p.m. A family was loading their car with groceries when a man approached and stole a purse from one of the adults in the family.

Police said there were no injuries at either incident, but its believed they are related and may involve the same suspect.

According to police, the suspect stands between 5-8 and six feet tall with dark hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing blue jeans, a black zip hoodie, a black ball cap and black and white sneakers.

He was driving a Chevrolet Aveo with tinted rear windows with damage to the top and side of the trunk.

The suspect fled in a four-door silver Chevrolet Aveo. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or tips can be submitted to anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.