2 charged after recent cannabis robberies in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing charges and police continue to search for a third after a series of robberies at cannabis retailers in Edmonton.

On Dec. 1, police were called to the store in the area of 69 Street and 76 Avenue. Police were told that an unknown male entered the building and threatened a staff member with a weapon before he fled the business with cash, cannabis and related products.

After that date, three similar incidents took place at cannabis retailers across the city.

Police said the primary suspect was involved in all four robberies. He was allegedly accompanied by a different male accomplice in other robberies.

On Wednesday, police said the man they believe to be the primary suspect and one of the alleged accomplices had been arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

John Wayne Anderson, 39, and Jason Denis Catt, 30, are facing a total of 60 combined charges including robbery with a firearm and numerous other firearms-related offences, police said.

Investigators are still looking for the third suspect.

The E Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or any of the robberies is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.