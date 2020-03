Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Calgary police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in the city’s southwest on Monday.

Three people in masks robbed a convenience store on Oakfield Drive S.W. after 8 p.m, according to police.

Two of the suspects had long guns, and one fired a shot that missed an employee, officers said.

No one was injured, and no suspects are in custody, police said.

Story continues below advertisement