Comments

Education

Toronto education workers call for expansion of asymptomatic COVID-19 testing pilot project

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2020 7:54 am
Click to play video 'TDSB closes 3rd school in Toronto after 14 COVID-19 cases detected' TDSB closes 3rd school in Toronto after 14 COVID-19 cases detected
WATCH ABOVE: A high school in Toronto’s north end has been closed until Dec. 18 after 14 cases of COVID-19 were detected among students. Some experts say more needs to be done to help support people in the community as asymptomatic tests are being rolled out. Katherine Ward reports.

Toronto education workers are calling on municipal and provincial leaders to expand an asymptomatic COVID-19 testing program that discovered the virus in local schools.

The open letter signed by union representatives for Toronto teachers and education workers says the program should extend to all schools in the city.

An outbreak of more than 20 people was discovered last month at Thorncliffe Park Public School, the first school where the program was deployed.

The workers say asymptomatic testing on a regular basis will assess the prevalence of the virus in schools.

The group is also calling for schools to move to online learning for at least two weeks after the holidays to limit COVID-19 spread.

They say this break will also offer time to set up the testing program.

Click to play video 'Thorncliffe Park PS temporarily closed after 24 students, 2 staff test positive for COVID-19' Thorncliffe Park PS temporarily closed after 24 students, 2 staff test positive for COVID-19
Thorncliffe Park PS temporarily closed after 24 students, 2 staff test positive for COVID-19
© 2020 The Canadian Press
