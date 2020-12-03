3 teachers walk off job after 26 COVID-19 cases are confirmed at Toronto school

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto District School Board says three teachers from Thorncliffe Park PS have begun the work refusal process after dozens of COVID-19 cases were detected.

The teachers walked out on Thursday but the board said their classes are being covered by other non-core staff in the school.

According to the TDSB’s website, as of Wednesday afternoon, there were 24 cases among students and two cases among staff, with 17 cases resolved.

Last week, 433 tests were completed as part of a pilot project from the Ontario government for voluntary COVID-19 testing of students and staff without symptoms in schools.

The elementary school, near Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard in the city’s east end, is still open.

The TDSB said they are working with the Ministry of Labour and the teachers to address their concerns.

On Sunday, 18 students and one staff member tested positive for the virus which has increased since then.

This is the second school in Toronto where teachers have walked out over coronavirus concerns. In early November, teachers at Glamorgan JPS in Scarborough refused to work after positive cases were detected.

— With files from Katrina Ramlochan.