Only 1 coronavirus-related charge laid by Guelph police so far

Guelph police say they are taking an education-first approach when it comes to enforcing the rules under the province’s emergency orders.

Only one charge has been laid against a business that was deemed to be non-essential, and the city’s bylaw officers have not fined anyone or issued any charges.

On Wednesday, the city said several warnings have been given and there are open investigations related to non-essential businesses, which could lead to more charges.

Guelph police Const. Kyle Grant said the orders have been put in place to protect the community but officers have been assessing each situation on its own merit.

“We’re going to generally approach it with an education-first approach and then take progressive steps towards enforcement at that time, if necessary,” he said.

The Ontario government’s emergency orders have banned gatherings of more than five people, except under certain circumstances, and closed businesses deemed non-essential along with certain outdoor amenities such as off-leash dog parks, benches and playgrounds.

Grant said usually a conversation would be had before any fines are imposed.

“The officer would speak with the people, educate them regarding the law, provide the knowledge and let them know the importance of following these regulations,” he said.

Guelph’s only fine was issued on March 27 to a business deemed non-essential near Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street.

In that case, police said business’ doors were locked and the responding officer wasn’t able to speak with the owner.

A 48-year-old woman from York Region was issued a summons to appear in court on July 16.

“Since there haven’t been any further charges laid, that would be an indication that people are taking this advice and they are following direction from the police,” Grant said.

Guelph police have also laid out where residents can direct their concerns.

Questions or concerns about non-essential businesses, outdoor recreational amenities, organized events and social gatherings, and physical distancing can be directed to bylaw enforcement at 519-837-2529 or police’s non-emergency line at 519-824-1212.

Price gauging concerns can be directed to the Ontario government’s website and concerns about returning travellers failing to self-isolate can be reported to Public Health at 1-800-265-7293.

More information can be found on Guelph police’s website.

